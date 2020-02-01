Robert Lopez, Jacqueline Garcia and Luz Villarreal join CCNMA’s Board of Directors

Please join us in congratulating the newest members of CCNMA’s board of directors.

Robert Lopez

Lopez is the associate vice president for communications and public affairs at Cal State LA. Previously, he was an investigative journalist at the Los Angeles Times. He was part of a team of Times reporters that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

Jacqueline Garcia

Garcia is currently a reporter for La Opinion, one of the largest Spanish-language newspapers in the United States.

She has previously reported for Hispanic Link News Service in Washington D.C., Noticias 62 [KRCA Estrella TV] and Eastern Group Publications [EGP News] in Los Angeles. She is a former recipient of the Frank del Olmo and Ruben Salazar scholarships of CCNMA. As a student at CSUN she helped to bring back the CCNMA chapter and as the president and vice-president encouraged students to apply for these scholarships.

Luz Villarreal

Villarreal is a product of CCNMA. In high school, she attended the organization’s Urban Journalism Workshop at Cal State Northridge. She received CCNMA scholarships in college. She spent her first year working as a reporter for the Minority Editorial Training program at the Los Angeles Times. After 8 years in print, Luz transitioned to broadcast news as a producer. She’s worked at Dateline NBC and most recently, CBS Evening News. Luz is now in Public relations where she is the Director of Public Affairs for the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS).