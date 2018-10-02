Los Angeles – The CCNMA NAHJ board has selected Jean Guerrero of KPBS as the 2018 Latina Journalist on the Rise recipient.

This is the first year of the award and is given by CCNMA to a young Latina journalist who has demonstrated exception work in the preceding year.

“Jean Guerrero… shows great promise having already distinguished herself for her reporting on the complex issues that connect and divide the United States and Latin America.” sad the CCNMA selection committee. “Her work has been honored by the San Diego Press Club and Society of Professional Journalists, and she was named 2016 winner of the prestigious PEN/FUSION Emerging Writers Prize for Crux, a memoir about her father.”

We will celebrate Guerrero and her accomplishments at Latinas breakfast, October 12th at the Intercontinental Hotel, 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 9am.

The breakfast also celebrates the 15 most influential Latina journalists in Southern California, the recipients of the Ruben Salazar Award and the students who are the recipients of the CCNMA annual scholarship program. It also kicks off HispanicizeLA, the two-day long program that focuses of diversity, digital, film and social media.

To register for the HispancizeLA conference, please register here. CCNMA NAHJ members use the code: CCNMA15. Here is the link to register: https://www.hispanicizela.com