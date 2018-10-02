Los Angeles – The CCNMA NAHJ board has selected Pilar Marrero as the 2018 Latina Journalist of the Year.

The honor is given by CCNMA for outstanding journalism done in the preceding year by a Latina journalist in California.

“Marrero is one of the country’s most distinguished reporters on immigration and politics,” said the CCNMA selection committee. “Her work has won awards and fellowships from New America Media, the New School, and the International Center for Journalists for her coverage of the issues and challenges of the Latino community.“

We will celebrate Marrero and her accomplishments at Latinas breakfast, October 12th at the Intercontinental Hotel, 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 9am.

The breakfast also celebrates the 15 most influential Latina journalists in Southern California, the recipients of the Ruben Salazar Award and the students who are the recipients of the CCNMA annual scholarship program. It also kicks off HispanicizeLA, the two-day long program that focuses of diversity, digital, film and social media.

The breakfast also kicks off HispanicizeLA, the two-day long program that focuses of diversity, digital, film and social media.