

Los Angeles, CA – From Investigative journalists to network reporters, the 15 journalists chosen for the 2018 Most Influential Latina Journalists in Southern California List are comprised of some of the hardest working journalists in the industry.

CCNMA: Latinx Journalists of California chose the 15 honorees based on the work they’ve completed in the past year, the impact of that work and each honorees reach and influence in the communities they cover.

In 2017, CCNMA unveiled the first year of the list, honoring 45 Latina Journalists to commemorate the 45th year anniversary of CCNMA.

This year, we set the standard at 15. Each year, we will pick 15 Latina journalists to be on the prestigious list.

To honor each of these amazing journalists, CCNMA is teaming up with Hispancize LA for the “Latinas Breakfast” on October 12th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City at 9am.

At the breakfast, one of the 15 will be named the Latina Journalist of the Year and the Latina Journalist on the Rise Award.

The breakfast kicks off the Hispancize LA conference which is the largest gathering of Latino content creators on the West Coast. Hundreds of Latino trendsetters and newsmakers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship will be attendance.