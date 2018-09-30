2018 Ruben Salazar Award Finalists

Santa Monica, CA – On behalf of the California Chicano News Media Association, it is our great pleasure to announce the two finalists for the prestigious Ruben Salazar Award for excellence in journalism.

• Palmira Perez, Eduardo Mancera & Luis Felipe Godinez; En Busca de mi Libertad

• Denisse Salazar, The Orange County Register; Here’s one Santa Ana family’s story of generational gang violence. Can the city’s latest efforts break the cycle?

The winner will be announced at our Latinas Breakfast that kicks off the Hispanicize LA conference in Century City, California on October 12th, 9am pt at the InterContinental Hotel, 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067.

Congratulations to the finalists for being selected for this journalism award in honor of an American legend, truth seeker and defender of the Latino community – Ruben Salazar.