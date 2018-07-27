Jonathan Gold | 1960 – 2018

We are heartbroken by the passing of Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold. He was a husband, a father and an inspiration to many journalists and foodies. Our thoughts are with his wife, CCNMA president Laurie Ochoa, and his family in this difficult time.

In honor of Mr. Gold’s memory, many journalists and chefs have reflected on his work and impact on the culinary community. Below are some tributes written about him recently.

Los Angeles Times

L.A. Taco

The New York Times

LA Weekly

If you would like to share a memory of him, you can do so here.

Read his Pulitzer prize-winning work here.

For the Family of Jonathan Gold: Consider Donation.