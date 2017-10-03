Evelyn Larrubia Named Latina Journalist of the Year

Los Angeles – The CCNMA NAHJ board has selected Evelyn Larrubia from KPCC as the 2017 Latina Journalist of the Year.

The honor is the first award of its kind given by CCNMA NAHJ for outstanding journalism done in the preceding year by a Latina journalist in California.

The board was impressed by Larrubia’s work at KPCC guiding investigations like “Officer Involved, A KPCC investigation into police shootings in Los Angeles County” and into conflicts surrounding L.A. Unified’s iPad program: “LA schools iPad project: How it started… before the bidding began”, the lack of arts education in Southern California and the misuse of election funds in Inglewood’s school district: “Inglewood school funds were used to attack former school board candidate.”

The board believed Larrubia’s deep reporting on the causes of rising family homelessness in California as well as projects on bilingual learning and poverty in Los Angeles schools are among the stand out examples of journalism the board hopes embodies the spirit of the Latina Journalist of the Year award.

We celebrate Larrubia and her accomplishments at Latinas breakfast, this Wednesday, October 4th at the Line Hotel on 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, at 9am.

The breakfast also celebrates the 45 most influential Latina journalists in Los Angeles, the recipients of the Ruben Salazar Award and the five students who are the recipients of the CCNMA annual scholarship program. It also kicks off our partnership with HispanicizeLA, the day long program that focuses of diversity, digital, film and social media.

To register for the HispancizeLA conference, please register here. CCNMA NAHJ members receive the VIP Journalist badge for just $45. Here is the link to register: https://www.hispanicizela.com/register [Enter code: CCNMA]