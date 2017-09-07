Ruben Salazar Award Presentation Moved from NAHJ Conference

Los Angeles – After an unexpected vote by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) to review the memorandum of understanding with the California Chicano News Media Association (CCNMA) “eyeing at termination”, CCNMA has decided to move the presentation of the prestigious Ruben Salazar Award for excellence in journalism to it’s October 4th event.

“CCNMA’s Ruben Salazar Award has for decades been one of the top prizes for Latino journalism,” said Joe Rodriguez, president of CCNMA/NAHJ Los Angeles. “We did not want to present the award under the cloud created by the NAHJ board’s decision to jeapordize our partnership. That would not have been fair to the winner and finalists and it would have taken the spotlight away from the memory of Ruben Salazar.”

The award, named after legendary journalist Ruben Salazar, is given to a journalist or group of journalists that have exhibited excellence in journalism while covering Latinos in Southern California.

Three works of journalism are finalists for the award. Each of the finalists have been alerted of the changes and are disappointed, but excited to attend the new event in the fall.

To register for HispanicizeLA and the CCNMA Latinas Event, click here.