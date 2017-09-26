CCNMA Names Los Angeles’ Most Influential Latina Journalists

From national news to entertainment news, local investigations to sports, CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California is excited to unveil it’s first ever 45 most influential Latina Journalists in Los Angeles.

“On our 45th anniversary year, the California Chicano News Media Association is proud to honor 45 leading Latinas in Southern California journalism,” said Joe Rodriguez, CCNMA President. ”The range of their hard work spans all news media. Their influence reaches millions and their example will inspire many more young Latina women–and men–to pursue careers in journalism.”

The list was compiled by the CCNMA board of directors and is based on three-criteria: the quality of work, the size and importance of the journalist’s reach (broadcast, circulation, social media), and the arc of the journalist’s career—résumé and future.

Here is the list (alphabetical order)

Diana Alvarado KMEX Ashley Alvarado KPCC Annette Arreola KNBC Kim Baldonado KNBC Leslie Berestein Rojas KPCC Cecilia Bogran KMEX Claudia Botero KMEX Maryhelen Campa CBS News Producer Ana Patricia Candiani Telemundo 52 Cindy Carcamo LA Times Crystal Cruz KCBS Mandalit del Barco NPR West Laura Diaz KTTV Alysha Del Valle KNBC Dunia Elvir Telemundo 52 Paloma Esquivel LA Times Erika Flores KMEX Daniella Guzman KNBC Liz Hernandez Access Hollywood Miriam Hernandez KABC Azalea Iñiguez Telemundo 52 Leticia Juarez KABC Jovana Lara KABC Ellen Leyva KABC Lolita Lopez KNBC Suzanne Marques KCBS Jennifer Medina New York Times, Los Angeles Bureau Natalie Morales Access Hollywood Anabel Munoz KABC Sandy Nuñez ESPN Dinorah Pérez Telemundo 52 Elsa Ramon KCBS Norma Roque KMEX Nicole Santa Cruz LA Times Gina Silva FOX11 Gabriela Teisser KMEX Marla Tellez FOX 11 Alexis Tirado Buzzfeed Michelle Valles KNBC Kathy Vara KNBC Vikki Vargas KNBC Eleanore Vega CBS News, Los Angeles Bureau Chief Luz Villarreal CBS Evening News Cindy Von Quednow KTLA Digital Myra Zuleta CBS This Morning

CCNMA will honor these Latina journalists on October 4th at the CCNMA “Latinas” breakfast and honor of them with the prestigious “Latina Journalists of the Year award.”

We invite you to attend the breakfast from 9:00-10:00 at the Line Hotel, 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010. Tickets available here.

The breakfast benefits the CCNMA scholarship fund and will highlight the great work of all the Latina journalists on the list.

It also kicks off Hispancize LA, the largest social media and influencer conference in California. CCNMA is a proud parter of Hispancize LA that will incorporate social media training, technology development in story telling and diversity discussions in the tech and news industry.

If you like to attend the event, register here.