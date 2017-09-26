213-437-4408

CCNMA Names Los Angeles’ Most Influential Latina Journalists

September 26, 2017 CCNMA Awards

From national news to entertainment news, local investigations to sports, CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California is excited to unveil it’s first ever 45 most influential Latina Journalists in Los Angeles.

“On our 45th anniversary year, the California Chicano News Media Association is proud to honor 45 leading Latinas in Southern California journalism,” said Joe Rodriguez, CCNMA President. ”The range of their hard work spans all news media. Their influence reaches millions and their example will inspire many more young Latina women–and men–to pursue careers in journalism.”

The list was compiled by the CCNMA board of directors and is based on three-criteria: the quality of work, the size and importance of the journalist’s reach (broadcast, circulation, social media), and the arc of the journalist’s career—résumé and future.

Here is the list (alphabetical order)

  1. Diana Alvarado KMEX
  2. Ashley Alvarado KPCC
  3. Annette Arreola KNBC
  4. Kim Baldonado KNBC
  5. Leslie Berestein Rojas KPCC
  6. Cecilia Bogran KMEX
  7. Claudia Botero KMEX
  8. Maryhelen Campa CBS News Producer
  9. Ana Patricia Candiani Telemundo 52
  10. Cindy Carcamo LA Times
  11. Crystal Cruz KCBS
  12. Mandalit del Barco NPR West
  13. Laura Diaz KTTV
  14. Alysha Del Valle KNBC
  15. Dunia Elvir Telemundo 52
  16. Paloma Esquivel LA Times
  17. Erika Flores KMEX
  18. Daniella Guzman KNBC
  19. Liz Hernandez Access Hollywood
  20. Miriam Hernandez KABC
  21. Azalea Iñiguez Telemundo 52
  22. Leticia Juarez KABC
  23. Jovana Lara KABC
  24. Ellen Leyva KABC
  25. Lolita Lopez KNBC
  26. Suzanne Marques KCBS
  27. Jennifer Medina New York Times, Los Angeles Bureau
  28. Natalie Morales Access Hollywood
  29. Anabel Munoz KABC
  30. Sandy Nuñez ESPN
  31. Dinorah Pérez Telemundo 52
  32. Elsa Ramon KCBS
  33. Norma Roque KMEX
  34. Nicole Santa Cruz LA Times
  35. Gina Silva FOX11
  36. Gabriela Teisser KMEX
  37. Marla Tellez FOX 11
  38. Alexis Tirado Buzzfeed
  39. Michelle Valles KNBC
  40. Kathy Vara KNBC
  41. Vikki Vargas KNBC
  42. Eleanore Vega CBS News, Los Angeles Bureau Chief
  43. Luz Villarreal CBS Evening News
  44. Cindy Von Quednow KTLA Digital
  45. Myra Zuleta CBS This Morning

CCNMA will honor these Latina journalists on October 4th at the CCNMA “Latinas” breakfast and honor of them with the prestigious “Latina Journalists of the Year award.”

We invite you to attend the breakfast from 9:00-10:00 at the Line Hotel, 3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010. Tickets available here.

The breakfast benefits the CCNMA scholarship fund and will highlight the great work of all the Latina journalists on the list.

It also kicks off Hispancize LA, the largest social media and influencer conference in California. CCNMA is a proud parter of Hispancize LA that will incorporate social media training, technology development in story telling and diversity discussions in the tech and news industry.

If you like to attend the event, register here.

 

