CCNMA concerned about its members affected by expected DACA decision

Los Angeles – The California Chicano News Media Association (CCNMA) is concerned about the current and future situation of our members who have benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by the Executive Branch of the United States government.

“The program has afforded up to a dozen of our members, many of whom have called the United States home for most of their lives, the opportunity to becoming members of the Fourth Estate,” said Joseph Rodriguez, CCNMA President. “They have been dedicated to fulfilling the promise of the Constitution’s First Amendment of free speech and have worked diligently in the pursuit of the truth for all Americans in their reporting.”

Now, these young members of our association face deportation back to countries they have little knowledge of and, in some cases, no family support.

Members affected range from reporters at the Los Angeles Times to graduating college students on the cusp on starting their careers. We care for all of them and their hopes and dreams of being Americans and journalists.

“CCNMA and it’s members ask the administration of President Donald J. Trump to seriously consider the broader impact of ending the program and to find better solutions for these unique immigrants who are more American than anything else.”