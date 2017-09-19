Dear Members,

I’d like to offer this brief update on discussions between the Califonia Chicano News Media Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. As many of you know, our 1-year-old partnership in Los Angeles came under review during last week’s NAHJ conference in Anaheim.

At this crucial point, NAHJ President Brandon Benavides and I would like everyone to know that our groups are talking constructively. I hope to get back to you soon with some details. For now, thank you for your patience.”

Sincerely,

Joe Rodriguez

Journalist, San Jose CA