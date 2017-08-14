2017 Ruben Salazar Excellence in Journalism Award Finalists Announced

On behalf of the California Chicano News Media Association, it is our great pleasure to announce the three finalists for the prestigious Ruben Salazar Award for excellence in journalism.

Josué Bran, El Nuevo Sol: Ángeles de la Frontera quieren que no haya más muertes; http://elnuevosol.net/2016/05/angeles-de-la-frontera-quieren-que-no-haya-mas-muertes/

Adam Perez & Cindy Carcamo, Los Angeles Times: 19 hours, Nearly 1 in 4 students at this L.A. high school migrated from Central America — many without their parent; http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-belmont-high-school-20160710-snap-story.html

Paulina Velasco, Radioproject.org: A Look at Labor Organizing, and Worker and Immigrant Rights; https://www.radioproject.org/2017/04/a-look-at-labor-organizing-and-worker-and-immigrant-rights/

The winner will be announced at the Excellence in Journalism conference in Anaheim, California on September 8th, 11:30am pt at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Ñ Awards Luncheon inside the Anaheim Marriott, 700 West Convention Way.

Congratulations to the finalists for being selected for this journalism award in honor of an American legend, truth seeker and defender of the Latino community – Ruben Salazar.