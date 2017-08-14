213-437-4408

Blog

2017 Ruben Salazar Excellence in Journalism Award Finalists Announced

August 14, 2017 CCNMA Ruben Salazar Award Winners

On behalf of the California Chicano News Media Association, it is our great pleasure to announce the three finalists for the prestigious Ruben Salazar Award for excellence in journalism.

The winner will be announced at the Excellence in Journalism conference in Anaheim, California on September 8th, 11:30am pt at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Ñ Awards Luncheon inside the Anaheim Marriott, 700 West Convention Way.

Congratulations to the finalists for being selected for this journalism award in honor of an American legend, truth seeker and defender of the Latino community – Ruben Salazar.

 

About CCNMA

An organization for journalists, media professionals, employers and students concerned with Chicano affairs in California.

We are on Twitter

All Rights Reserved