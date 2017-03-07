Latino journalists invited to AAJA event honoring Los Angeles Times photographer

Friends and colleagues:

The Asian American Journalists Association invites you to spend an evening with photojournalist Marcus Yam on Wednesday, March 8.

Marcus is a Los Angeles Times photographer who was just named Newspaper Photographer of the Year in the Missouri School of Journalism’s Picture of the Year International competition. He’ll present some of his prizewinning photography and chat about his life as a photojournalist, so bring your questions! (Check out his work here.)

When: Wednesday, March 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Los Angeles Times Community Room, 145 S. Spring St.

Parking: Available at 213 S. Spring St. for $7 (park after 4 p.m.)

Closest metro: Civic Center/Grand Park Station

This event is free and open to anyone who loves photography, so feel free to bring friends and colleagues who might be interested. Seating is limited, so please make sure to register on Eventbrite if you’re coming. Follow our Facebook eventfor the latest updates.

We’ll provide the wine, beer, soda and top-notch mingling.

See you Wednesday,

AAJA-LA