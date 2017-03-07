Latino journalists invited to AAJA event honoring Los Angeles Times photographer

|
Friends and colleagues:
The Asian American Journalists Association invites you to spend an evening with photojournalist Marcus Yam on Wednesday, March 8.
When: Wednesday, March 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.
This event is free and open to anyone who loves photography, so feel free to bring friends and colleagues who might be interested. Seating is limited, so please make sure to register on Eventbrite if you’re coming. Follow our Facebook eventfor the latest updates.
We’ll provide the wine, beer, soda and top-notch mingling.
See you Wednesday,
AAJA-LA