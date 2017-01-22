Why you should support CCNMA — now more than ever.

Journalism has come under attack. At CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California, we won’t stand down as we and our colleagues are disparaged in this way.

For 45 years, CCNMA has fought to ensure that our newsrooms are inclusive, diverse, and accurately reflect our communities. This year we are working harder than ever to build a diverse network of reporters, editors and other news media professionals. The work we do supports the next generation of reporters through mentoring, scholarships and training. And we are growing.

Now, more than ever, we need you to stand with us and continue this important mission.

Journalists are doing what we have done for generations before: report the truth even in the face of danger, and give voice to the American public. It’s a calling that inspired CCNMA’s founders and continues to guide our members.

Your support is more important than ever. Please consider joining us by becoming a member or by making a tax-exempt donation. You can help strengthen the voices of today’s journalists and help train the journalists of tomorrow.

Remember, when you join CCNMA, you also become a member of NAHJ.

Sincerely,

Joe Rodriguez

President of CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California

ccnma.org