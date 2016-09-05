SPJ/LA’s Reporter Karaoke Night, Juan Gabriel Style!

Come sing out some of that reporter rage or just have some drinks and try not to make fun of the people on stage. For fans of el “Divo de Juarez,” we’ll have plenty of his songs available for you to sing a tribute to Juan Gabriel.

The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is hosting a night of FREE karaoke at your favorite pirate bar, The Redwood, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 .

IAMNOTAKJ will be taking requests from 7 to 9 p.m. He’s got it all — torch songs, rock anthems, Spanish hits, etc. Singers and non-singers welcome! Come catch up with fellow journalists over music, food and drinks.