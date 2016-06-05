Join CCNMA and NAHJ in a historic night filled with music and honored guests

What do Mariachi Divas, Alfredo Corchado and KNBC have in common?

They will all be at the 36th Annual CCNMA Scholarship Banquet where CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists announce their historic partnership.

This year, CCNMA is honored to recognize the following individuals at the banquet on Friday, June 10.

, author of “Midnight in Mexico” and editor of the borderlands desk of Cronkite News at Arizona PBS: Corchado is an award-winning Mexican-American journalist who has covered Mexico for many years, and is currently the Mexico City bureau chief of The Dallas Morning News. His book, “Midnight in Mexico,” documents his personal experience in Mexico where murders in Ciudad Juárez were commonplace, the ruthless drug cartels of Mexico put targets on the back of competitors and journalists alike, and government corruption left the powerful mostly unscrutinized. Inez Gonzalez , director of the Latino Communications Initiative at California State University Fullerton: Of the nearly 3,700 students enrolled in the College of Communications at California State University, Fullerton, about 40 percent are Latino. Without a prior program to build upon, Gonzalez started the Latino Communications Initiative and has developed the program into a r ecognized local program that prepares Latino students for the workforce and supports their development through relevant courses, research and a broad spectrum of educational opportunities.

KNBC, Los Angeles

Not only will guests enjoy a cash bar and an excellent dinner at the gorgeous Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, they’ll be supporting media diversity with their dollars and enjoy the company of guests who have blazed a trail for the Latino journalists who will come after them.

Tickets can be purchased through PayPal on the events page.