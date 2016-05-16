BOOK READING: NYT Phoenix bureau chief Fernanda Santos presents “The Fire Line,” a tragic, inspiring tale of 2013 Arizona wildfire

First-time author and Phoenix bureau chief for The New York Times, Fernanda Santos, reads from her powerful new book, “The Fire Line,” on Wednesday, May 18 at Barnes & Noble in the Grove.

Santos tells the captivating story of a band of elite firefighters who nobly battled against one of the deadliest wildfires in the country. Her meticulous research and prose is already garnering praise.

The Associated Press said: “The product of [Santos’] efforts is a gripping account of one of the nation’s most deadly wildfires and an inspiring look at the men who put their lives on the line and the loved ones they left behind.

People magazine described it like this:

“Santos’ account of the 2013 Arizona wildfire that killed 19 firefighters will keep you on the edge of your seat and break your heart.”

From Héctor Tobar, author of Deep Down Dark:

“In Fernanda Santos’ expert hands, the story of 19 men and a raging wildfire unfolds as a riveting, pulse-pounding account of an American tragedy; and also as a meditation on manhood, brotherhood and family love.”

Go check it out. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2016 at 189 the Grove Drive, Los Angeles.