CCNMA Scholarship Banquet and NAHJ Los Angeles Awards

A new chapter in Latino journalism begins on Friday night, June 10, when the CCNMA and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists announce their historic partnership at a scholarship and awards banquet at the Milennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. We hope you will join us.

Earlier this year, CCNMA and NAHJ merged their memberships in Los Angeles and embarked on a new partnership to create a more solid and creative force in Latino journalism. Our core values remain the same–promoting diversity in American newsrooms and improving news coverage of communities of color. Looking forward, we intend to create significant, training programs for student journalists as well as advanced training in digital media for working pros.

We invite you to attend the banquet, meet prominent Latino journalists, and learn about our plans. Highlights include a career achievement award for reporter Alfredo Corchado, author of “Midnight in Mexico,” his new book on violence against journalists and the death threat that ultimately forced him to leave.

Your purchase of banquet tickets, tables or sponsorships are tax-deductible and will benefit college-bound, Latino journalism students from throughout California.

More information about sponsorship opportunities is available here.

Tickets can be purchased on our events page.