Scholarship to honor late Los Angeles Times photojournalist Rick Corrales

To commemorate the life of award-winning photojournalist Rick Corrales, CCNMA is honored to administer a scholarship in his name beginning 2016.

The Richard Corrales Memorial Scholarship was created by Corrales’ sister, Sandy Corrales Favila. The award will go to a student interested in photojournalism. Students pursuing journalism will also be considered.

Corrales died on Nov. 7, 2005. He was 48.

Among his many achievements, Corrales invented the 360-degree Spinshot camera and was an innovator in 3-D animation software. In 1984, Corrales helped the Los Angeles Times team win the Pulitzer Prize for public service with his photos of Latinos in Southern California. He was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for photo coverage of the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

More details about the scholarship will be available in January 2016.