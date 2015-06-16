Miguel Melendez joins CCNMA Board of Directors

CCNMA welcomes Miguel Melendez, a USA Today Sports mobile content producer, to join its Board of Directors.

“CCNMA events fueled my fire for journalism,” Melendez said, “and as a board member I want to do my part in making sure that CCNMA continues to produce quality events in hopes that it inspires aspiring journalists and professional journalists alike.”

Melendez curates and programs editorial content for the new USA TODAY Sports app. He previously worked for FOX Sports, NFL Network and The Orange County Register. His byline also has appeared in The Associated Press, Boston Globe and Oakland Tribune.

Melendez was 17 when he started as a freelancer at the San Gabriel Valley Tribune working on the sports desk answering phones. He covered high school sports at The Register before moving on to the pro soccer beat and later assisting with Lakers, USC, UCLA and Angels coverage. Melendez was the UCLA beat writer at the Daily News before becoming an editor at NFL.com. He was born in Tijuana, Mexico and lives in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I hope that my story — overcoming homelessness and escaping a drug and gang-infested upbringing — can inspire someone to continue their relentless pursuit of achieving their dreams,” Melendez said.