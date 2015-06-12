CCNMA announces Executive Director Julio Moran’s retirement

Julio Moran will be retiring as executive director of the nonprofit CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California after serving the journalism organization for 18 years.

The CCNMA board of directors thanks him for his service, particularly as the news industry underwent significant changes during the last decade.

“Julio shepherded CCNMA during a difficult financial period, and we appreciate all that he has dedicated to the organization,” said CCNMA President Yvette Cabrera. “Whether it was mentoring journalism students or guiding professionals on their career paths, Julio generously shared his wisdom with many generations of Latino journalists.”

CCNMA, the oldest regional organization of journalists of color in the country, was founded in 1972 to promote diversity in the news media by providing encouragement, scholarships and educational programs for Latinos pursuing careers as journalists. As part of its mission, CCNMA works to foster an accurate and fair portrayal of Latinos in the news media, and also promotes the social, economic and professional advancement of Latino journalists.

Moran first joined the nonprofit as a consultant in 1996, and then was hired as its executive director the following year. He is a former Los Angeles Times reporter who was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team honored for its groundbreaking coverage of Latinos in Southern California. The comprehensive 21-part series was published in 1983 and won a Pulitzer in the Meritorious Public Service category.

Throughout his career, Moran has been active in efforts to bring diversity to the nation’s newsrooms. In 1982, he served on the planning committee that organized the first national conference for Latino journalists, which was held in San Diego.

He sat on the first board of directors of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in 1984, and was elected vice president for print in 1986. In 1996, NAHJ presented him with the President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Moran also sat on the board of directors of Unity ‘94, an umbrella group of the four largest national associations of journalists of color. The first Unity conference was held in Atlanta in 1994 and attracted more than 5,000 participants.

Moran will continue to serve in an advisory capacity as CCNMA transitions and searches for his replacement. His last day will be Monday, June 15, 2015.